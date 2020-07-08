|
|
WOOD, Newton Orrin 17.04.1928~06.07.2020 Loved dad to Neil and Julie, Lynne and Peter, and Sue. Beloved poppa to Gina, Bonnie, Mitchel, Lachlan, Kenzie, Julie, Phillip, Colin, Sarah, James, Duncan, and Ryan. Great poppa to Cobain and Sahana. Funeral to be held at Morris & Morris chapel 17 Western Hills Drive Whangarei, Friday 10th July at 1:30pm. All communications to the "Wood" family c/- P.O. Box 78 Hikurangi, Whangarei, 0150. You will forever be in our hearts.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 8, 2020