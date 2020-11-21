|
|
CANNONS, Ngaire Rosina Louisa (nee White) On November 20th 2020 peacefully at Radius Potter Home Whangarei in her 89Th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce. Much loved mother and mother in law of Robert and Julie, Brian and Raewyn, Stuart, Philip and Bev. Adored and loved grandmother and great grandmother to all her grandchildren. Now reunited with her loved ones that have gone before her. In accordance with Ngaries wishes a private cremation service has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations sent directly to the North Haven Hospice PO Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei 0112 would be appreciated. Communications to the Cannons Family 10 Rugby Place, Whau Valley, Whangarei 0112.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 21, 2020