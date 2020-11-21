Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ngaire CANNONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ngaire Rosina Louisa (White) CANNONS

Add a Memory
Ngaire Rosina Louisa (White) CANNONS Notice
CANNONS, Ngaire Rosina Louisa (nee White) On November 20th 2020 peacefully at Radius Potter Home Whangarei in her 89Th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce. Much loved mother and mother in law of Robert and Julie, Brian and Raewyn, Stuart, Philip and Bev. Adored and loved grandmother and great grandmother to all her grandchildren. Now reunited with her loved ones that have gone before her. In accordance with Ngaries wishes a private cremation service has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations sent directly to the North Haven Hospice PO Box 7050, Tikipunga, Whangarei 0112 would be appreciated. Communications to the Cannons Family 10 Rugby Place, Whau Valley, Whangarei 0112.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ngaire's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -