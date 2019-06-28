Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Ngaire GUY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ngaire Winnifred GUY

Add a Memory
Ngaire Winnifred GUY Notice
GUY Ngaire Winnifred 23.10.39 ~ 26.6.19 Passed away peace- fully after a short illness on 26 June 2019, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of Fred, married just shy of 61 years. Loved mother and mother- in-law of Lesley and Mike, Alison and Rob, John and Rose, Tina and Gary (deceased), and Ross and Olive. Will be sadly missed by all her grandchildren and great grand children. A service for Ngaire will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Monday 1 July 2019 All communications to the "Guy Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.