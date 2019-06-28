|
GUY Ngaire Winnifred 23.10.39 ~ 26.6.19 Passed away peace- fully after a short illness on 26 June 2019, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of Fred, married just shy of 61 years. Loved mother and mother- in-law of Lesley and Mike, Alison and Rob, John and Rose, Tina and Gary (deceased), and Ross and Olive. Will be sadly missed by all her grandchildren and great grand children. A service for Ngaire will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Monday 1 July 2019 All communications to the "Guy Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 28, 2019