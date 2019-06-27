Home

CHERRINGTON Ngaki Agnes (Aggie) 19.9.1949 ~ 25.6.2019 Passed away peace- fully at North Haven Hospice, surrounded by her whanau. "Fly high among the Angels Ag, no more suffering". Much loved sister to Waitapu, Nau, Kura, Nora, Minnie, Louise, Paul, Audrey, Graeme and the late Jo Townsend. Sister-in- law to Ron Hodgson, Sharon Cherrington, the late Maude Cherrington, David Cook, Peter Woodriffe and Sidney Hanchard. Aunty and Nanny to many nieces, nephews and mokopuna. The whanau would like to thank the staff of North Haven Hospice, Tikipunga for the love and support given to our sister and whanau during her stay. Your mahi will never be forgotten. Aggie's service to be held at Otiria Marae on Friday 28 June 2019 at 10am, followed by a graveside burial at Maungarangi Urupa.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 27, 2019
