LE NOEL Elsie (nee Beazley) Born November 21, 1941. Passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 15, 2020. Loved wife of Brian, loving mother of Charmaine, Victor and Kevin. Much loved Grandmother of her many grandchildren. Always had a special treat for her beloved dog Chippie. May you rest in peace Elsie. You will be sadly missed. A service will be held at Dargaville Lighthouse, 11am Thursday 18th June. All welcome. Followed by burial at Mt Wesley Cemetery. All correspondence to 9 Murodch Street, Dargaville 0310. "Smell the sea and feel the sky, let your soul and spirit fly"
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 16, 2020