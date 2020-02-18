Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644

Noel Ewald WEAVER

Add a Memory
Noel Ewald WEAVER Notice
WEAVER Noel Ewald 25.12.1927 ~ 16.02.2020 Loved son of the late Ralph and Mary Weaver. Loved brother and brother- in-law of Nancy and the late Dan Macfarlane, the late Frances and Ernie Attwood, and Margaret and the late Jack Coutts. Much loved Uncle of his many nieces and nephews and their families. A service to celebrate Noel's life will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, cnr Kamo Road and Moody Ave, Kamo, Whangarei, at 12 noon, on Friday 21st February 2020. All communication to 'Noel's Family' C-/ PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -