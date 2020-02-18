|
WEAVER Noel Ewald 25.12.1927 ~ 16.02.2020 Loved son of the late Ralph and Mary Weaver. Loved brother and brother- in-law of Nancy and the late Dan Macfarlane, the late Frances and Ernie Attwood, and Margaret and the late Jack Coutts. Much loved Uncle of his many nieces and nephews and their families. A service to celebrate Noel's life will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, cnr Kamo Road and Moody Ave, Kamo, Whangarei, at 12 noon, on Friday 21st February 2020. All communication to 'Noel's Family' C-/ PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 18, 2020