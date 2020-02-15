|
WINGER Noel Stanley Domett Aged 97 years At Potter Home Whangarei, on 13th February 2020. Loved husband of Elaine Dorothy. Father and father-in- law of Brian, Colin & Jenny; and Lynette & Phil Scot. Grandfather of six and great grand father of three. A celebration of Noel's life will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, cnr Kamo Road and Moody Ave, Kamo, Whangarei, on Wednesday 19th February 2020, at 11am. All communication to the 'Winger Family' C-/ PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 15, 2020