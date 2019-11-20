Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:30 p.m.
Dargaville Baptist Community Church
185 - 187 Victoria Street
Dargaville
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Noel ROBERTSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noel Wilbur ROBERTSON

Add a Memory
Noel Wilbur ROBERTSON Notice
ROBERTSON Noel Wilbur James Passed away suddenly on Monday 18 November 2019. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved and devoted husband of the late Margaret. Cherished father and father-in-law of Adrienne and David Wordsworth; Bryce and Raewyn, and Julianne. Much loved grandad and great- grandad to Janelle, Kyle, Isla, Micah and Isabella; Fleur, Craig, Layton and Kurt; Michael and Emma; Aaron; Joel and Michaela. "Well done good and faithful servant" Now at peace with his Lord and Saviour. A service will be held at the Dargaville Baptist Community Church, 185 - 187 Victoria Street Dargaville at 12.30 pm on Saturday 23 November 2019, followed by interment at Mt. Wesley Cemetery. All communications to PO Box 349 Dargaville 0310.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -