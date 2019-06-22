Home

Noeleen Fay BIRSS

Noeleen Fay BIRSS Notice
BIRSS Noeleen Fay Peacefully passed away on Thursday 20 June 2019; aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Ron. Much loved mum of Wayne and Christine, Lance, Sharon, Irene and Chris. Proud nana and great nana of Josh, Karl, Jerem, Conor, Layne, Aaron, Jasmine; Levi, Zane and Kyle. A service for Noeleen will be held at the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm, Wednesday 26 June 2019; followed by interment at the Maungaturoto RSA Cemetery. All communications to: "The Birss Family", c/- P O Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 22, 2019
