SMEATH, Nola Beatrice. On 12 - 9 - 2020 peacefully in her sleep, aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late Clive. Cherished mother of Richard and Lorna, Graeme and Winnie, Leanne and Leo Donoghue. Loved nana of Darren, Sara and Chris; Jared and Kate, Billy-Joe; Simon and Liz, Melissa, Kylie and Reece, Brooke and Jeff. Nana of Tyran, Eliahna; Skipper, Wilder, Remy; Ryan, Danielle; Jed; Evie and Elijah. A private family service will be held followed by a memorial service at a later date. Please contact 027 320 0149. All communications to the Smeath family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly, 3740.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 14, 2020