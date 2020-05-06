Home

Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
NOLA ELIZABETH (JACKIE) ADDENBROOKE


1936 - 2020
NOLA ELIZABETH (JACKIE) ADDENBROOKE Notice
ADDENBROOKE Nola Elizabeth (Jackie) 26.06.1936~04.05.2020 Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Whangarei Hospital. Wife of the late Len, dearly loved friend and companion of Jill. Much loved and treasured mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Jackie's many talents, love and active interest in our lives will be dearly missed. Due to current government restrictions Jackie will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date for family and friends to come together to celebrate her life. All communications to the 'Addenbrooke Family' C/-PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 6, 2020
