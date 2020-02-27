|
|
HANSEN Nora Dawn (Dawn) Our precious Mum passed away suddenly on Tuesday 25th February 2020, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Burt and cherished Mum, Nana, sister and friend. A celebration of Dawn's life will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 2pm on Saturday 29th February 2020. The Hansen family would like to invite everyone who had the privilege of knowing Dawn including our friends, family and work colleagues to farewell this special lady. All communications to the "Hansen Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 27, 2020