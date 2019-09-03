|
ERICKSON Norman Ivan (Norm) Formerly from Pirongia and Kaihu. Peacefully on Sunday 1 September 2019; aged 95 years. Beloved husband of the late Maadi. Much loved father and father-in-law of Evelyn and the late Bob, Ivan and Leeanne, Kevin Irvine. Adored grandad to Johanna, Lee-Anne and Suzanne; Jenna and the late Karleen. "Always in our hearts" The family invite you to a graveside service for Norm which will be held at the Alexandra (Pirongia) Cemetery, Oak Lane, Pirongia on Friday 6 September, 1.30pm. Special thanks to the staff at Victoria Place Rest Home and to Dr. Timothy Chen for their love, care and support. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ, P O Box 459 Tokoroa 3444
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 3, 2019