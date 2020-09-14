Home

Olga Catherine BLACKMORE

Olga Catherine BLACKMORE Notice
BLACKMORE, Olga Catherine Passed away peacefully on September 7th 2020, at Possum Bourne Village, Pukekohe. Aged 94. Dearly loved and loving wife of the late Ivan. Treasured Mum of Diane & Ray Houghton, Larry & Norma (Melbourne) Phil & Joy (Gold Coast) Jill & Phil Gabriel (England) Hugh & Anne Wilson. Adored Gran to 11 grandchildren & 16 great grandchildren. A special thank you to the staff at Possum Bourne for their loving care and attention. Forever in our hearts. A private Family Service has been held.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 14, 2020
