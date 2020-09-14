|
BLACKMORE, Olga Catherine Passed away peacefully on September 7th 2020, at Possum Bourne Village, Pukekohe. Aged 94. Dearly loved and loving wife of the late Ivan. Treasured Mum of Diane & Ray Houghton, Larry & Norma (Melbourne) Phil & Joy (Gold Coast) Jill & Phil Gabriel (England) Hugh & Anne Wilson. Adored Gran to 11 grandchildren & 16 great grandchildren. A special thank you to the staff at Possum Bourne for their loving care and attention. Forever in our hearts. A private Family Service has been held.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 14, 2020