STEVENS, Olive Clara Jean (Nee Hanham) Passed away peacefully on the 4th October 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Norm. Loved mum and mother in law of Norman and Rebecca. Loved grandma of Clara and her husband Luke. In Jesus arms. A service will be held at 1pm on Tuesday 13th October in the chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home Cnr Kamo Rd & Moody Ave, Whangarei All Communications to: "The Stevens Family" c/- Newberrys Funeral Home PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 10, 2020