Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Service
Saturday, Sep. 26, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Olive Faith GUNTREN

GUNTREN, Olive Faith Passed away as a result of a short illness on 22nd September 2020 aged 86 years. Much loved mum of Sue and Andy, Dave and Lynne, Leanne and Phil. Loved granny of Rikki-Lee, Jordan; Sandra, Paula; Gareth and Ben. A service for Olive will be held at the Chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am Saturday 26th September 2020, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Cullen family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 23, 2020
