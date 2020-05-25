|
HAYES Olive Hope Passed away peacefully on 19th May 2020 at Kauri Coast Resthome. Missed and loved forever but finally joining her much loved Walter Earl (Wally). Remembered fondly by her 5 children and their partners, 14 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and two sisters and their families. Loved by so many. A private funeral has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations made to www.childcancer. org.nz would be appreciated. All communications to L.Blackwell, 2081 Mititai, RD 10 Dargaville 0370
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 25, 2020