EWING, Olive Marion (Marion) Passed away on 25 October 2020. aged 81 years. Much loved wife of Ken (deceased) and formerly Jack Wallace. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Ian and Jo, Jude and Nathan, Donna, and Gareth and Jackie. Step-mother to Debbie and Gary, Sandra, and Leonie. Loved Nana to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. At Marion's request, a private cremation has been held. A memorial service for Marion will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am on Friday 30 October 2020. A further memorial service will be held in her home town of Taihape at a later date. All communications to the "Ewing Family" C/- PO Box 709, Whangarei.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 29, 2020