HURST Owen Peacefully, surrounded by family in Nelson on 18th June 2020, aged 96. Kind, caring and selfless, and a tremendous role model to family and friends. Loved husband of the late Valerie, daughters Lesley Hooson (Nelson) and the late Lynn Nelson. Selfless Grandfather to Scott and Jenelle Hooson (Christchurch), Arnie and Amy Hooson (Dunedin) and Jamie Nelson and Liam O'Keefe (Melbourne). Loving 'Grandi' to Hunter, Charlie, Archie, and Tom. Our Special thanks to all the Nursing staff and Caregivers at Ernest Rutherford Hospital. A service to celebrate Owen's life will be held at Waimea Richmond Funeral Home, 24 Champion Road, Richmond, Nelson at 11.00am on Wednesday 24th June 2020. All communications to Lesley Hooson, 109 Hoddy Road RD1 Richmond 7081. In Lieu of flowers please donate to the Nelson Tasman Region Hospice, PO Box 243, Nelson or these can be made at the service. MARSDEN HOUSE FUNERAL DIRECTORS N.Z.I.F.H. www.marsdenhouse. co.nz
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 22, 2020