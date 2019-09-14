Home

WHALEY Owen George 30.11.1928 ~ 12.09.2019 Peacefully at Hokianga Hospital, Rawene. Best friend and husband of Alexa, loving father and father-in-law of Michael and Catherine, Jenny and Jeremy and Ian and Jessica. Papa of Thomas, Annie, Lily, Zoe, Ben, and Matai. Owen will be lying in the Omapere Church Centre from midday on Tuesday 17th September, 2019 until his service at 2:00pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications to PO Box 33 Omapere 0444. Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 14, 2019
