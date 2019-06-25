TE PAA Donna-Lee Passed away on Sunday 16 June 2019; aged 43. Dearly loved and cherished daughter of Lyn and the late Kevin Edwards. Loved sister to Tania and Sue. Loved aunty of Dillyn. Loved Mummy of the late Pita. Loved by all her whanau and friends. "Donna-Lee fought a long and hard battle with cancer, she is now at Peace and out of pain. Donna-Lee can now be the Mummy she always wanted to be to her son in Heaven. They are together again and also with her Dad. She can fly like a butterfly. She will never be forgotten, will always be loved and missed. Rest in L-O-V-E" Lots of love, Mum, Dad, Tania, Sue and Dillyn. As per her wishes, she has been cremated in Christchurch. Published in The Northern Advocate on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary