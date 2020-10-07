Home

Pamela Eileen (n?e Clague) HOLM

Pamela Eileen (n?e Clague) HOLM Notice
HOLM, Pamela Eileen (n?e Clague) Much loved wife and best friend of Leigh, loving mother of Gavin & Jude, Teresa & Alan, Vaughan & Lorna. Devoted Nan to her seven grandchildren, Merrin, Samuel, Ben, Abigail, Gabe, Jessica and Connell. Absent from the body, present with the Lord. A celebration of Pam's life will be held at Orewa Baptist Church 12th Oct 1.00 pm. In lieu of flowers Pam has requested donations be made to Hospice or St John Ambulance; if you wish to bring flowers from your garden on the day please feel free to do so.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 7, 2020
