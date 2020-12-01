|
FAULKNER, Pamela Marjory Formerly Megchelse (n?e Bell) Passed away peacefully on 28th November 2020 aged 79 years. Much loved mother of Sharon, Nathan, Simon, Noel, Aaron and Michael. Also, Linda, David and Richard. A sister of Annette and Anthony (Tony). Grandmother to: Tammy, Keith, Wyatt, Lauren, Kristyan, Yonni, Aleda, Claire, Joshuah, Charlotte, Felica, Zoe and Aimee. Also, Paul and Dillan, Jake, Sarah and Ryan. A Service will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home Whangarei, on the corner of Kamo Rd & Moody Ave; on Thursday 3rd November at 1pm. All communications to "The Family of Pamela Faulkner" C/-Newberrys Funeral Home, PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140 "In faith resting with the Lord"
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 1, 2020