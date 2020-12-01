Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela FAULKNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Marjory Formerly Magchelse (n?e Bell) FAULKNER

Add a Memory
Pamela Marjory Formerly Magchelse (n?e Bell) FAULKNER Notice
FAULKNER, Pamela Marjory Formerly Megchelse (n?e Bell) Passed away peacefully on 28th November 2020 aged 79 years. Much loved mother of Sharon, Nathan, Simon, Noel, Aaron and Michael. Also, Linda, David and Richard. A sister of Annette and Anthony (Tony). Grandmother to: Tammy, Keith, Wyatt, Lauren, Kristyan, Yonni, Aleda, Claire, Joshuah, Charlotte, Felica, Zoe and Aimee. Also, Paul and Dillan, Jake, Sarah and Ryan. A Service will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home Whangarei, on the corner of Kamo Rd & Moody Ave; on Thursday 3rd November at 1pm. All communications to "The Family of Pamela Faulkner" C/-Newberrys Funeral Home, PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140 "In faith resting with the Lord"
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -