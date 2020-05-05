|
GOODHUE Pat (Ivan Earle) Passed away peacefully on 30th April, 2020 in the care of his family. And now resting with Nin who passed away 12th March, 2020. Special Father of Don and Josy, Christine and Kevin, and Jen. Beloved Papa of Mark and Carina, Adam, Sarah and Richard, Paul and Alyssa, Byron and Katie, Grace and Dylan. Great Papa of Ollie, Benji, and Lexie. Kua hinga te totara I te Waonui o Tane. Papa now rests with Nin at Maungarangi Urupa, Ngapipito Road, Moerewa. Enquiries to PO Box 32, Moerewa 0244 or 0212947617 Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 5, 2020