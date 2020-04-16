Home

Patricia Aroha (nee Rapihana) (Aroha) HOWEY

HOWEY, Patricia Aroha (Aroha) (nee Rapihana).[size=15] [nbsp][nbsp][nbsp]Born 18-05-1940. Passed away on 27-03-2020. Loved wife of the late Harry Grant Howey. Dearly loved Mum of Paul, Carl, Deborah, Damaris and Eunice and their families. Beloved Nana and Nan Nan to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.A memorial service of celebration for the life of Patricia Aroha Howey to be held via zoom video conference. A private cremation has been held. Please contact us the family for details if you wish to attend. To be held on Saturday April 18, at 1pm. Communications to Jade Wikitera at [email protected]
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 16, 2020
