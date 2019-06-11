|
|
HODGSON Patricia Elizabeth (nee Kingsford) On Sunday 9th June 2019 at Jane Mander surrounded by family and friends. Dearly loved wife of the late Colin. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Pete and Anne, Vicki and Trevor. Grandmother of Barnaby and Michaela, Tristan and Amanda, Penny and Brendan, Alisa and Clint. Great grandmother of Cooper, Boston, Jett, Mila, and Finley. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1pm on Thursday 13th June 2019; followed by private cremation. All communications to the Hodgson Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 11, 2019