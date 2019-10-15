Home

GRAHAM Patricia Merle (Merle) 19.12.1933 ~ 12.10.2019 Loved wife of the late Paul Graham, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Stu and Jude (Whangarei), Jocelyn and Tim (Western Australia); adored nana of Shaun, Andrew and Tukta, Kerri-Ann and Tom, Jamie and Lily, Mitzi and Olly. Proud great nana of Cooper and Kayla. "It was never going to be long enough our darling mum. We all miss you so terribly and our hearts are broken". "Sadly missed along life's way quietly remembered every day, no longer in our life to share but in our hearts she's always there. In respect of Merle's wishes there will be a private funeral service. An afternoon tea will be held at Jane Mander Rest Home 262 Fairway Drive, Kamo, Whangarei on Wednesday the 16th between 3pm and 4pm for Merle's friends. All communications to "Graham Family" P.O. Box 377 Whangarei
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 15, 2019
