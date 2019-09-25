Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia STUART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Janice (Pat) STUART

Add a Memory
Patricia Janice (Pat) STUART Notice
STUART Patricia Janice (Pat) Passed away peace- fully on Sunday 22 September 2019. Much loved wife of Murray. Cherished mum of Julie and Harish, Mark and Prue, Darren and Jasmine, Dean and Veronica; and adored grandma of Ashlee, Georgia, James, Thomas, Harry, Timothy, Connor and Max. "She will be forever in our hearts and dearly missed" Her memorial service will be held at the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei, 1.30pm on Monday 30 September 2019.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.