STUART Patricia Janice (Pat) Passed away peace- fully on Sunday 22 September 2019. Much loved wife of Murray. Cherished mum of Julie and Harish, Mark and Prue, Darren and Jasmine, Dean and Veronica; and adored grandma of Ashlee, Georgia, James, Thomas, Harry, Timothy, Connor and Max. "She will be forever in our hearts and dearly missed" Her memorial service will be held at the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei, 1.30pm on Monday 30 September 2019.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 25, 2019