POWELL-ION Patricia (Patti) (nee Orr) Passed away peace- fully on Wednesday 11 September 2019; in her 90th year at Rosedale Village, Albany. Dearly beloved wife of the late Reg Powell and Treves Ion. Most precious and devoted mother of Lynne Lucich (Dargaville) Morgan Powell (Auckland) Greg Powell and mother- in-law of Judi (Auckland). Cherished grand- mother of Brendon and Sarah Lucich (Dargaville), Zane and Karen Lucich (Kaitaia), Cameron and Nuala Lucich (Rotorua), Anja and Emily Powell, Michael Powell, James Powell and Renee Chan (all of Auckland); and beautiful "Old Granny" to her ten great grandchildren, and great, great Granny to a new baby boy. Esteemed friend of Trev's family: Derek, Julie, Cherry and family. A celebration of Patti's life will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 18 September at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation. The family sincerely thank all the wonderful staff at Rosedale Village for their continual love, kindness and their ongoing compassionate care so willingly given to our Mother, as her health declined.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 13, 2019