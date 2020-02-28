Home

Patrick Gerad O'FLAHERTY Notice
O'FLAHERTY Patrick Gerad Passed away peacefully on 27th February around lunch time, surrounded by his loving Whānau and Mokos, "called an early smoko." Patrick will be laying at his address 1/16 Carrington Street, Dargaville until Sunday morning. On Sunday he will be cremated at the Maunu Crematorium. Following the cremation, friends and family will lay his Ashes in Mataraua. The family would like to thank everybody that looked after Patrick while he was ill. "Will be sadly missed by his children, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, and grand children." All communications to 022 111 4265.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Feb. 28, 2020
