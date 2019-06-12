Home

O'LEARY Patrick Jeremiah On June 9th 2019. Much loved Father and Father-in-law of Erin and Nick, and Bowden. Beloved youngest brother and brother-in-law of Danny and Carol, Marcelline (dec), Gerald and Virginia, Colleen and Dario, Kathleen, Gordon (dec), Gael, Bernadette and Nigel, special uncle of all his nieces and nephews. " Rest in Peace Paddy". There will be a special gathering to celebrate Paddy's life at the Mangonui Hotel at 1pm on Tuesday 18th June 2019.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 12, 2019
