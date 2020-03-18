|
SHEPHERD- WILSON Paul Jackson Passed suddenly, but peacefully on 16th March 2020 at Whangarei Hospital. In his 81st year. Much loved husband of Sheryl. Stepfather to Kelly, Nicholas, and Douglas. "Sadly missed." A celebration of Paul's life will be held in the chapel of Newberry's Funeral Home, 2 Moody Avenue, Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Friday 20th March 2020 at 1:30pm, followed by private cremation. All communications to the "Shepherd-Wilson Family, C/- PO BOx 5116, Whangarei 0140.
