Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul KAAHO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul (Kahawai) KAAHO

Add a Memory
Paul (Kahawai) KAAHO Notice
KAAHO Paul (Kahawai) Sadly passed away at home on 10 October 2019 after a battle with cancer. Much loved father of Kahu, Lisa, Dean, and Josh. Poppa of Te Atapo, Savannah, and Casey. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley at 1.30pm on Tuesday 15 October 2019 followed by interment at Otonga Cemetery. All communications to the Kaaho Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.