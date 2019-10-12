|
|
KAAHO Paul (Kahawai) Sadly passed away at home on 10 October 2019 after a battle with cancer. Much loved father of Kahu, Lisa, Dean, and Josh. Poppa of Te Atapo, Savannah, and Casey. A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley at 1.30pm on Tuesday 15 October 2019 followed by interment at Otonga Cemetery. All communications to the Kaaho Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 12, 2019