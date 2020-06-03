|
VAN DER LOEFF Paul Passed away at Kamo Home on 28th May 2020 in his 88th year. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Much loved father and father in law of Martin and Beth, Greg and Raewyn. Will be much missed by James, Tim, Ben, Michelle and Nateesha. A Celebration of Paul's life will be held in the chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, Cnr Moody Ave & Kamo Road, on Friday 5th June 2020, at 11am. Followed by interment at Maunu Park Cemetery. Please contact Newberrys (09 438 2644) to register if you wish to attend.
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 3, 2020