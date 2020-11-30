|
|
WATSON, Paul Wayne.[size=15] [nbsp][nbsp][nbsp]Passed away after a short but courageous battle on the 26th November in Tauranga, aged 65 years young. Dearly loved son of Audrey and Bob (deceased) Watson. Much loved Dad to Tony, Mark, Natasha and partners. Loved Poppa Paul and Grandad to all his grandchildren. Loved brother to Mandy and Warren. Will always be remembered. At his request a private cremation has been held. A memorial service will follow later. Communications may be sent to The Watson Family, C/- P.O. Box 743 Taupo
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 30, 2020