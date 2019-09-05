Home

Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
DAVIES Paula Lee (nee Jeeves) Passed away peace- fully surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday evening, 3rd September 2019. Gorgeous wife of Garry. Much loved mother of Jack and stepmother of Amanda. Cherished daughter of Carole and Graham and daughter-in-law of Mona. Beloved little sister of Vicki and Brett. Aunty, cousin, friend. Forever in our hearts. "Our Gorgeous" A service will be held at Paula and Garry's home, 731 Taiharuru Road, Whangarei, 11.00am, Saturday 7 September 2019; followed by a private cremation. All communications to: "The Davies Family", c/- P O Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 5, 2019
