|
|
CAUSLEY Pauline Raye (nee Durney) Born August 16th 1940. Passed away April 19th 2020, peacefully at Kamo Home. Beloved wife of Samuel John, mother of Ruth, Philip, Jenny and Michael. Mother-in-law of Terry, Rhonda, John and Toni. Grandmother of Heather, Kim, Max, James, Emily, Isaac and Reuben. A private interment will be held at Kaitaia Cemetery, on Tuesday 28th April 2020. All communications to "The Causley Family" C/O ~ Newberrys Funeral Home, PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Apr. 22, 2020