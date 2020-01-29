|
FROMONT Pauline Jean Passed away peacefully on 26th January 2020, at Whangarei Hospital. Loved wife of Fro. Loved mother of James, Paul, and Melanie. A Service will be held in the Maunu Crematorium Chapel, Cemetery Road Maunu, at 12.30pm on Friday 31st January 2020. In lieu of flowers donations sent to The Cancer Society, P.O. Box 8100, Kensington, Whangarei 0145, would be appreciated. All communications to the Fromont Family, c/- P.O. Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Jan. 29, 2020