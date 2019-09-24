|
FORD Pauline May (nee Thomson) Passed away peace- fully on Sunday 22 September 2019 at Claud Switzer Memorial Home in Kaitaia in her 91st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Hugh, loving mother and mother in law of Stephen and Lorraine, Garry and Linda, Colin, Russell and Mary. Treasured Nana and Gran to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Requiem Mass for Pauline will be held at The St Joseph's Catholic Church, Kaitaia, on Thursday 26 September 2019 at 11am followed by an informal gathering to pay further tribute to Pauline in the Chapel of Geards Funeral Home at 12:30pm. "An amazing and wonderful mother, often referred to as the "old lady", but in no way lived her life as an old lady. Rest in peace, Mum".
Published in The Northern Advocate on Sept. 24, 2019