Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 a.m.
t Clark Road Chapel
4 Clark Road
Kamo
Penelope Anne (Penny) COLEBROOK

Penelope Anne (Penny) COLEBROOK Notice
COLEBROOK Penelope Anne (Penny) Passed away peace- fully on 10 November 2019 aged 66 years. Daughter of the late Francis and Nancy Rout. Loved soulmate of Keith. Dearly loved Mother and Mother in law of Craig and Kim, Joanne and Scotty Delemare, Lynlee and Scott Carter, Rochelle and Jonathan Garton. Special Gran of Jaimee, Katelyn, Isaac, Beau, Fynn, Nathan, Josh, Anna and Tori. A Service to celebrate Penny's life will be held on 15 November at Clark Road Chapel, 4 Clark Road, Kamo at 10 am followed by burial at Maunu Cemetery.
Published in The Northern Advocate from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
