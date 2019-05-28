|
ERCEG Percy (Sonny) Passed away peacefully at his home in Kaitaia on 26 May 2019 age 90 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Tina and Marty, Terri and Micheal, Kevin and Sheridan, and Mark. Beloved Poppa to all his grandchildren, Tony, Micheal, Sharni and Mani, and Nicole and his many great- grand-children. A true gentleman and a great sportsman with a passion for Rugby that lasted his whole lifetime. A Requiem Mass for Percy will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Dominion Road, Kaitaia on Wednesday, 29 May 2019 at 10:30am, followed by interment at the Kaitaia Public Cemetery All communications to Geards Funeral Home 09-4080970. "Moe mai e te Rangatira"
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 28, 2019