Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PERCY ERCEG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PERCY (SONNY) ERCEG

Notice Condolences

PERCY (SONNY) ERCEG Notice
ERCEG Percy (Sonny) Passed away peacefully at his home in Kaitaia on 26 May 2019 age 90 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Tina and Marty, Terri and Micheal, Kevin and Sheridan, and Mark. Beloved Poppa to all his grandchildren, Tony, Micheal, Sharni and Mani, and Nicole and his many great- grand-children. A true gentleman and a great sportsman with a passion for Rugby that lasted his whole lifetime. A Requiem Mass for Percy will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Dominion Road, Kaitaia on Wednesday, 29 May 2019 at 10:30am, followed by interment at the Kaitaia Public Cemetery All communications to Geards Funeral Home 09-4080970. "Moe mai e te Rangatira"
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.