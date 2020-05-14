Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter HODGSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Brian Mitchell HODGSON

Add a Memory
Peter Brian Mitchell HODGSON Notice
HODGSON Peter Brian Mitchell At 83 years of age, passed away peacefully at Radius Potter Home, Whangarei with his wife Noelene at his bedside on Tuesday 12 May 2020. Dearly loved husband of Noelene. Much loved father and father-in-law to of Dean and Cheryl, Tina, Lisa and Conrad. Adored Grandfather to Alyx, Jayson, Alyshia, Evelynne, Dylan, Llewellyn and Lily. Great Grandfather to Finn and Jacob. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Radius Potter Home for the amazing level of care and support provided. His personality, kindness and humour will be greatly missed. Let's raise a glass and toast a life well-lived! A small private ceremony will be held at the Maunu Crematorium with a Memorial Service planned later this year to celebrate Peter's life.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -