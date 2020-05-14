|
HODGSON Peter Brian Mitchell At 83 years of age, passed away peacefully at Radius Potter Home, Whangarei with his wife Noelene at his bedside on Tuesday 12 May 2020. Dearly loved husband of Noelene. Much loved father and father-in-law to of Dean and Cheryl, Tina, Lisa and Conrad. Adored Grandfather to Alyx, Jayson, Alyshia, Evelynne, Dylan, Llewellyn and Lily. Great Grandfather to Finn and Jacob. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Radius Potter Home for the amazing level of care and support provided. His personality, kindness and humour will be greatly missed. Let's raise a glass and toast a life well-lived! A small private ceremony will be held at the Maunu Crematorium with a Memorial Service planned later this year to celebrate Peter's life.
Published in The Northern Advocate on May 14, 2020