Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
09-438 2644
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Newberrys Funeral Home & Cottage
2 Moody Avenue
Whangarei , Northland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter PARKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter David PARKER

Add a Memory
Peter David PARKER Notice
PARKER, Peter David 96 years young, died peacefully in his sleep 16 July, 2020 at Jane Mander Retirement Village, Whangarei. The youngest child of 8, he is the last to pass away, a sad end of an era in the Parker Family. A man who served in the Navy in WW11, raised, loved and supported two families until the end. Peter was the proud and loving father of 6 children, Jill, Margaret, Valerie, Rosemary, Richard and David as well as a Beloved Grandfather and Uncle of many grandchildren , nieces and nephews who he always remembered even though most were half a world away in England. A funeral service will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, Corner Kamo Road and Moody Ave, Whangarei at 11am, Wednesday 22nd July 2020. David George from Raumati Chapel, where our Mother and Father found support and joy in their faith will be officiating.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -