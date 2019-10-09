|
CYPRIAN Peter Joseph Died peacefully on 8 October 2019 at his home, aged 84. Dearly loved husband of Kerry and much- loved father and father-in-law of Catherine, Gavin and Sharlene, Ann and Doug, Julie and Andrew. Loved Poppa to Adam, and Olivia, Tanya, Samantha (dec), and Ben, Karl, and Jessica. Requiem Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hokianga Road, Dargaville on Friday, 11 October 2019 at 11am; followed by interment at Mount Wesley Lawn Cemetery, Dargaville. In lieu of flowers a donation to St. John is appreciated. All communications to c/o PO Box 306 Dargaville 0340. " Forever in our hearts"
Published in The Northern Advocate on Oct. 9, 2019