GUY, Peter Leslie Passed away peacefully 19.07.20. Dearly loved husband of Shirley, and much loved father of Cheryl, Leonie, Richard and Wendy and their respective partners. Cherished Pop of his many grand-children and great grandchildren. In accordance with Peter's wishes he has been cremated. A memorial service is to be held Friday 24 July, 11am, Discovery Settlers, Hatea Drive, Whangarei. Special thanks to Northhaven Hospice staff for their care of Peter in his final days.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 21, 2020