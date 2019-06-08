|
MADDEN Peter Malcolm Passed away suddenly at home in Whakapara on 5 June 2019, aged 78 years. Much loved husband of Lyn. Loved father of Trish, Debbie, Victoria and Niki. Brother of Jim and Sheryl, Barry and Lois. A service for Pete will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Wednesday 12 June 2019 All communications to the "Madden Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The Northern Advocate on June 8, 2019