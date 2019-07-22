|
MORSE Peter Passed away peacefully at Jane Mander Retirement Village, on Friday, July 19 2019; aged 95. Beloved husband of the late Marjory. Much loved father and father-in-law of June and Darryl Tilly, (Ralph Richardson, deceased), Lyn and Peter Joyce (Mangawhai). Dearest Poppa of Sean, Kelly, Tracey and Robyn. Treasured Bebop of Chanelle and Blake. Grandpop of Kendall and Lachie. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at Newberry's Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.00pm on Wednesday, July 24 2019. Correspondence to the "Morse Family", c/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0140 In lieu of flowers, donations to the Northland St Johns Ambulance would be appreciated.
Published in The Northern Advocate on July 22, 2019