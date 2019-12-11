|
|
HAWORTH Peter Robert 16.01.1927 ~ 9.12.2019 Passed away peace- fully on Monday in his 93rd year at Jane Mander Rest Home in the presence of his loved ones, having lived a long and full life. Peter was the beloved husband of Neridah (deceased), much loved father and father-in-law of Robert and Leigh, Penny, Vicki and Keith (deceased). Grandfather of Kirsten, Chelsea, Mitchell, Tyde, Joshua, Alex (deceased), Kurtis, Camden, Holly and great grandfather of 13. A service will be held at Newberry's Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whangarei on Thursday 12th December at 11.00am. A private interment will be held after the service. Peter's family want to say a huge thank you to the team at Jane Mander Retirement Village for the wonderful care he received over the past 5 years. All communications to the Haworth Family at PO Box 113, Ruakaka 0118.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Dec. 11, 2019