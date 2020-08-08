Home

HOSKING, Peter Treglown Affectionately known as P.T. Born 7 November 1923, died 7 August 2020 Survived by beloved wife Aileen Hosking of 69 years. Father of David, Sandra, and Karen, loved Grandfather to David, Hannah, Jimmy Mark, Peter, Anna and Isobell. Special Great Grandfather to Ella, Jack, and Hunter. Loved brother to Jolyon and sister Wendy both deceased. World War II Veteran, Former 4th generation pioneer land surveyor Northland, NZ. Originally from Dargaville. Passed on August 7th, the old soldier asleep at home on his hill. May he rest in peace.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Aug. 8, 2020
