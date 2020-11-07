|
|
MORGAN, Phillip James (Phil) Passed away peacefully on 5th November 2020, aged 79 years. Much loved father and father-in- law of Andy and Jane, Paul and Adrienne, and Natalie. Loved Grandpa of Flynn and Eylish; Conor, Dylan, Sam, Manea, Tiana, Finn, Cooper, Heketoro (Xander), Hamish and Rowan. A service for Phil will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 10.30am on Tuesday 10th November 2020. A special thanks to the staff of ward 14 at Whangarei Hospital and North Haven Hospice. All communications to the "Morgan Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in The Northern Advocate on Nov. 7, 2020